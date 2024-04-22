The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Kansas City Royals. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Royals.
The Toronto Blue Jays are part of a story they know all too well. Last year, the American League East was the toughest, most ferocious division in baseball. The Tampa Bay Rays won 29 of their first 36 games of the season, and the Baltimore Orioles soared to prominence with their terrific young talent blossoming ahead of schedule. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox struggled in 2023, but the American League East Division was still a beast. All five teams were jockeying for playoff spots in the summer before the Yankees and Red Sox fell off the pace later in the campaign. The Blue Jays barely made the playoffs, but they had to finish third in this division to achieve that. In 2024, it's the same story: Any A.L. East team knows that if it finishes fourth in this division, it probably won't play in October. Given that the Yankees and Orioles have established themselves as the teams to beat, the Blue Jays already know the margin for error in the division is extremely small.
As you look at the standings on the morning of April 22, all five American League East teams have winning records. Teams in this division can't go through prolonged slumps. The price of a two-week tailspin figures to be higher than what the Blue Jays or other East teams can afford.
Here are the Blue Jays-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+136)
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-164)
Over: 9 (-104)
Under: 9 (-118)
How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals
TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT
Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread
Toronto's starting pitcher is Yusei Kikuchi, who has become better and better over the past few seasons after a difficult 2022 campaign. Kikuchi has more velocity and movement on his pitches. He looked really good in his most recent outing against the Yankees last week. In 2022, he was a weak link in the rotation and there were legitimate questions surrounding his value to the team and how he should be used. Now, no one is asking questions about him. He's a strong part of this rotation and a player who was absolutely essential to the 2023 playoff run. If the Jays win this game, chances are it will be due to an excellent start from Kikuchi.
Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread
The Royals look like a good team this year. No pretense, no artifice. The Royals' young talent is considerable. Bobby Witt Jr. looks like the game's next superstar. The Kansas City organization made investments in pitching in the offseason and has a competitive starting rotation. The bullpen still needs work — that's where Kansas City is still vulnerable — but whereas last year's team had more weaknesses than strengths, this year's team has more strengths than weaknesses. The new Royals are a problem and figure to be in contention for a playoff berth the whole season. Is that an April overreaction? We don't think so. The Royals are going to bother the Blue Jays and a lot of other teams in the American League playoff push.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick
The Royals are better. This doesn't feel like a game the Jays will clearly win. Stay away and wait for a live play.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5