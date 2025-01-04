The St. Louis Blues are coming off a massive win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the Winter Classic. And on Friday, they picked up another massive win. Brandon Saad has been subjected to trade rumors as of late. But he scored a natural hat trick to help St. Louis claim victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Saad has had a rough time of it in recent weeks. Outside of the trade rumors, the veteran winger has found himself serving as a healthy scratch on multiple occasions. All of this comes as Saad suffers a down season following a career-best offensive outburst in 2023-24. As a result, his hat trick performance on Friday could not have come at a better time.

“I think every since (Christmas) break, I've started to feel better and better every game. I felt like it was only a matter of time, so tonight felt good for sure,” the Blues forward said of his performance, via The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. “That's a special moment. Anytime you sit out, you don't want to take anything for granted. To see that tonight, it was a special night for me for sure.”

Brandon Saad receives support from Blues

Brandon Saad's performance certainly gives him confidence moving forward. However, he is not the only person in the St. Louis locker room who was pleased with the performance. The veteran winger received major words of support from multiple Blues figures following the game.

“It’s awesome. The game has so many emotions – you’re up, you’re down, you’re out of the lineup and you’re back in and you get a hattrick. Just so many emotions throughout the year, it’s awesome to see,” veteran defenseman Ryan Suter said after the game, via Rutherford.

“I could see a difference in his determination in that game on (Dec.) 27, and he’s just gotten better. I’m happy for him because it’s a great example for the rest of our team,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said following the win, via Rutherford. “As people in life, we face adversity. What do you do? Do you sit and moan or do you go back and work and work your way back? That’s a credit to him and his attitude.”

Saad's three goals on the night give him seven for the 2024-25 campaign. After a brutal run of luck this season, perhaps this is the jolt the veteran needs to truly get going. Let's see if he can turn in another big-time performance on Saturday when the Blues retake the ice to face the Columbus Blue Jackets.