The St. Louis Blues rolled into Wrigley Field and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at the Winter Classic on Tuesday night. The Blues and Blackhawks saw a big fight at center ice during the game. But the overall story went to the St. Louis offense, which scored six goals on the night. Veteran defenseman Cam Fowler played a major role in the victory at the Friendly Confines.

Fowler — who came over in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on December 14 — scored twice on Tuesday night. He now has three goals since the move to Missouri. And he became the first defenseman in NHL history to score twice during an outdoor game, according to NHL.com. He reflected on his standout performance during his postgame media availability.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Fowler said, via NHL.com. “Obviously, going through a lot of emotions the last few weeks, getting adjusted to a new team. But I couldn’t have asked for anything more for this experience, getting to share it with my family, all these guys and how they’ve made me feel so welcome and helped me with my transition. So, it was an awesome night for all of us, but more special because we got a win. That kind of seals everything.”

Blues' Cam Fowler reaches important milestone at Winter Classic

Cam Fowler's Tuesday night was memorable for a few reasons. The outdoor game at Wrigley Field is certainly something to remember. As is the two-goal performance. However, the game also marked Fowler's 1000th game in the NHL. All in all, it seemed as if the stars aligned for the veteran rearguard.

“Everything lined up,” said Colton Parayko, Fowler's defensive partner, via NHL.com. “It was unreal. Just a guy that’s came and worked extremely hard and been a huge part of our team. We’re happy to have in a Blue note. It’s exciting to have him over here. He’s a great player, but just so happy for him. Two goals, 1,000th game outdoors at Wrigley after a win is pretty special.”

The Blues improved to 18-17-4 with their win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. St. Louis is fifth in the Central Division and has won three of its last four games. The team retakes the ice on Friday when they return to the Enterprise Center to host the Ottawa Senators.