The St. Louis Blues made some moves this offseason to add to their roster. St. Louis missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And they fired head coach Craig Berube midseason after a poor start to the season. But there is hope this team can make a run in 2024-25. The moves made in the offseason as the first step in achieving that goal.

The Blues have already begun their preseason slate of games. However, their preseason has not started off on the right foot. St. Louis lost its opening game to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. And on Sunday, they fell to the Utah Hockey Club in a game played at a neutral site in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Blues have a younger roster as things stand. However, the team could add more youth in the form of their top prospects. Here are two Blues prospects worth keeping an eye on as the team's training camp unfolds over the next few weeks.

Dalibor Dvorsky could be a star

Dalibor Dvorsky went to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Dvorsky had a lot of hype around him heading into the draft. And he is expected to be a fantastic player in the league down the line. In 2023-24, the Slovakian center made a huge impression after coming over to North America.

Dvorsky began 2023-24 in Sweden but played most of his hockey with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves. He was an absolute star with the Wolves during the 52 games he played. The Blues draft pick scored 45 goals and 88 points in those contests. In the OHL Playoffs, he added three goals and 10 points in nine games.

Dvorsky is signed to his entry-level contract but he faces an uphill battle to make the Blues roster. However, St. Louis is going to give him every chance to make the team. If he does, the front office certainly faces tough decisions this year and in years following. But with those tough decisions could bring benefit, especially if Dvorsky performs well in the NHL.

Dvorsky has flashed star potential for a couple seasons now. A good training camp performance could see the former first-round pick head to St. Louis at 19 years old. And we could be witnessing the beginning of a future star at the NHL level if he makes the Blues.

Zack Bolduc is a Blues roster candidate

Zack Bolduc is also a former first-round pick as he heard his name called in 2021. Bolduc turned in a star performance for the Quebec Remparts in 2022-23. And this past season saw him play well in the AHL and the NHL.

The Quebec native played most of his hockey in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds. He scored eight goals and 25 points for the Thunderbirds in the regular season. In 25 NHL games, Bolduc scored five goals and nine points.

These totals certainly aren't awe-inspiring. However, coaches saw improvement from him as the season went on. And despite offseason additions, Bolduc is definitely in contention for a Blues roster spot out of training camp. A good performance in camp would go a long way in removing any doubt about his roster candidacy.

Bolduc may not have the upside Dvorsky brings to the table. In saying this, he could still make the Blues roster in 2024-25. If he does, he could provide a ton of value while establishing himself as a long-term option for St. Louis moving forward.