Boise State football now awaits its College Football Playoff fate after championship Saturday wraps up. The Broncos, fresh off their 21-7 win over UNLV Friday, have a fiery backer already on their side ahead of the 12-team postseason unveiling. Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez, however, wanted to put together one last strong sales pitch ahead of Sunday.

Long story short, Nevarez doesn't like the thought of Arizona State hurdling BSU for one of the top four slots. The Sun Devils wrapped up the Big 12 title by trouncing Iowa State 45-19. Many now believe that rout inside AT&T Stadium catapults ASU into one of the top four seeds, by virtue of hailing from a power conference.

Nevarez begs to differ, though. She released a fierce statement flaming the idea of ASU passing BSU.

“Participation in the college football playoff isn't about entitlement. It should not be contingent upon a conference patch or the logo on the helmet,” her statement began. “It's based on performance and Mountain West champion Boise State's body of work this season, including an 11-game winning streak, has earned it one of the top four seeds ahead of the Big 12 champion.”

Who else believes Boise State should scale Arizona State?

Nevarez put out her statement before 11 p.m. PT. Well ahead of the final playoff reveal set for 12 p.m.

The MWC commissioner isn't the only Boise State backer. Sirius XM radio host Zach Gelb is another on the side of believing the Broncos should earn themselves a bye.

ESPN radio host Jonathan Zaslow is one more BSU supporter ahead of the playoff bracket reveal.

“It's not about anyone disrespecting them. It has nothing to do with being disrespectful to Arizona State. It's just being respectful to what Boise State has done, Zaslow explained. “There’s no way Arizona State would jump 4-5 spots and pass Boise State.”

Not everyone is taking Boise State's side. Arizona State insider for 247Sports Chris Karpman (Sun Devils Source) blasted the idea of the MWC champion passing up the Big 12 champ. Karpman also called out Alabama in his X post.

“There is no way in the world that Boise State or any three-loss SEC team should be ahead of ASU in the CFP rankings. Full stop,” Karpman posted.

One thing is certain: Both programs are playoff bound. Boise State cemented its case for the postseason at 12-1. Arizona State breezed to 11-2 in its first Big 12 season and will be among the four champions from a power conference to earn a playoff bid.

Fans are now presenting their case for which one deserves a top four seed. The MWC commissioner, though, penned then posted a flaming response to the committee. All in the name of preventing the belief ASU should pass her conference representative.