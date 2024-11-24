Boise State football defeated Wyoming 17-13 in Week 13, holding its College Football Playoff chances close.

The Broncos could move up slightly in the rankings, despite a low-scoring victory over an unranked opponent.

“I’m proud of our guys, and knowing this team and knowing our heart, we’re not done yet,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said, per ESPN. “We got a big-time opponent that we have to be ready for in Oregon State and whoever we play in the championship game. We got to go earn the right to play our best.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time we won back-to-back championships, I know it’s not in my time. We know whoever we play, we’re going to get their best and we have to be ready, but right now, we’re locked and focused on Oregon State.”

But that isn’t the greatest worry for the fans, after star running back Ashton Jeanty exited the game in the second half. Jeanty finished with another spectacular rushing line — 169 yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown despite missing one drive with the lower body injury.

“Ashton’s a warrior,” head coach Spencer Danielson said, per ESPN. “I’m going to keep hitting that. He’s banged up. This is game 11, week 13 of the season, and he’s an absolute warrior playing through being banged up. … We got to be smart with his body and make sure we get him what he needs. In that last drive of the game, he was ready to go. … He’s going to be just fine.”

Boise State improves to 10-1, and has secured a berth in the Mountain West championship game.

Boise State football’s Ashton Jeanty continues Heisman run

It’s looking as if the Heisman race is narrowed down to Jeanty and Colorado football’s Travis Hunter. While Jeanty trails in the projections, due to the Broncos’ one loss and the fact that Hunter plays on both sides of the football, he has done more than enough to be in serious consideration moving forward.

Jeanty and Boise State continue their path to an emphatic conclusion to the season when they face Oregon State in Week 14.