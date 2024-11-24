On Saturday night, Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty added another major highlight to his remarkable season, surpassing 2,000 rushing yards in a 17-13 victory over Wyoming. Jeanty’s standout performance helped secure Boise State’s spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship and bolstered his Heisman Trophy campaign.

“Boise State football news: Ashton Jeanty strengthens Heisman Trophy case by surpassing 2,000 yards,” Nicole Auerbach shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Jeanty rushed for 169 yards and a 61-yard touchdown, averaging an impressive 8.5 yards per carry against the Cowboys. His explosive running powered the No. 12 Broncos to their ninth consecutive win and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Boise State remains the provisional No. 4 seed in the CFP rankings with one regular-season game left.

Despite suffering a lower-body injury temporarily sidelining him in the second half, Jeanty returned after missing only one drive. Head coach Spencer Danielson praised his toughness.

Boise State clinches a spot in the Mountain West Championship game

“Ashton’s a warrior,” Danielson said postgame. “This is game 11, week 13 of the season, and he’s an absolute warrior playing through being banged up. … He’s going to be just fine.”

Jeanty’s contributions were vital as Boise State’s offense struggled in other areas. The Broncos converted only 1 of 10 third-down attempts and quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 168 yards on 14-of-25 passing without a touchdown.

Wyoming (2-9) put up a valiant fight, holding a 13-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter. However, Boise State’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, limiting Wyoming to just 319 total yards. The Broncos sealed the win with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a two-yard touchdown run from Jambres Dubar.

The Cowboys, led by running back Devin Neal’s 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns, gave Boise State plenty of trouble early. Neal’s performance was a bright spot for Wyoming in an otherwise difficult season, which now includes its eighth consecutive loss to the Broncos.

Boise State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) will host Oregon State in its regular-season finale on Friday night before competing in the Mountain West title game for the seventh time in eight years. With a conference championship and potential playoff berth on the line, Jeanty’s continued dominance will be crucial. For Wyoming, their struggles continue as they face No. 25 Washington State next. As Boise State’s Heisman candidate and playoff hopes stay alive, Jeanty’s stellar season is proving to be the driving force behind the Broncos’ success.