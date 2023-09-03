The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles take on the No. 5 LSU Tigers in a highly-anticipated rematch from a year ago, with the second showing finding the squads in the top-10 this time around. Both teams are coming off 10-win seasons and getting comfortable with their newer coaching staffs, leading Brian Kelly and Mike Norvell towards playoff aspirations in 2023. Last season's matchup ended in a game-saving blocked PAT after LSU came storming back from down two scores, and similar fireworks are expected in round two.

Here are three bold predictions to watch for during this neutral site marquee matchup on Labor Day weekend:

1. Trey Benson will carry the load for the FSU rushing attack (Over 66.5 rushing yards)

Florida State ran the ball 38 times in last year's matchup, a crucial part of their offensive scheme to complement their mobile QB Jordan Travis. They will look to have comparable success this time around after it led to a healthy two-touchdown lead in 2022, and Trey Benson will be a major part of that plan.

The Seminoles were top-25 in the country in rushing yards per game in 2022, earning almost 200 yards per game on the ground. Benson became the feature back in the offense midway through the year, after a three-game losing streak put a damper on the team's hot start. He took the bulk of carries away from Treshaun Ward in the second half, who later transferred to Kansas State.

With Benson as the lead back, he carried 15+ times in each of their last six games, all of which were victories. Four of the six were 100+ yard games. He is thrilled to take over as a junior starter behind a stacked offensive line that returns 85% of their snaps from a year ago.

While LSU has a vaunted defensive front full of talent, Benson will still pick up tough yards with his combination of speed and physicality. His rushing yard total is listed at 66.5 yards, and expect this to go over the number as coach Norvell uses him in the running game to set up Travis and his assault on the inexperienced LSU secondary.

2. The FSU defensive front will force Jayden Daniels to complete short passes (Over 19.5 completions)

The Seminoles front seven is loaded with NFL talent, led by edge rusher Jared Verse. The defensive end had 36 pressures and nine sacks last season, and will put extreme stress on Daniels to get the ball away quick. He will not have time to sit in the pocket, and instead hit check downs that will drive the number up. LSU doesn't have the same rushing attack that FSU boasts, relying mostly on Daniels to scramble or execute designed runs, evident from his team-leading 16 carries in last year's matchup.

The LSU Tigers QB enters his second season at the helm after transferring from Arizona State, and will try to use his veteran experience to overcome a top-flight and athletic Seminole defense. While FSU should be able to get out to an early lead, that will only help Daniels in his quest to rack up completions. If and when the Tigers are trailing for a decent portion of the contest, they will have to rely on the 23-year-old to lead the way back with the short passing game.

3. FSU will cover the spread (+2.5) and win the game (+110) in a slight upset

Both teams are stacked with top defenses, earning top-10 rankings from the ESPN staff ahead of the season. Florida State is listed at No. 7 in the country, directly followed by LSU at 8th overall. FSU boasts the aforementioned Verse up front, with ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Patrick Payton next to him on the line.

LSU has similar talent leading to their high ranking, but face questions with several inexperienced transfer cornerbacks who will have to earn their spot in the early going. Look for FSU to try and exploit this with Travis in the passing game to his new receiver Keon Coleman out of Michigan State.

The Tigers defense is also damaged by a suspension to their top defensive tackle, Maason Smith. He was suspended by the NCAA for receiving impermissible benefits stemming from a 2021 autograph signing. Smith is one of the best tackles in the country, but missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the first rendition of the FSU game.

If FSU can get Benson going off tackle, the Seminoles will be be able to open up the deep half of the field with Travis going deep against LSU's question mark DBs. They have an opportunity to put pressure on the Tigers early, and force Daniels to try and carry them back like last year but against a group with much more experience and cohesion.

Expect Florida State to come out on top in a close victory, covering the spread and hitting on the MoneyLine. The total is set at 56.5 points, and this game should come fairly close to the number with both teams able to drive the ball despite going against the respected defenses.

News, Notes, and Nuggets

The Seminoles are 10-0-2 at neutral site games in Orlando all-time, winning 9 in a row. After playing last year at the New Orleans' Superdome, the rematch is only a few hours from Tallahassee at Camping World Stadium. Look for FSU fans to show up in droves and generate a large home field advantage over the Tigers.

Florida State has also won eight of their 10 matchups against LSU, including five in a row. They will attempt to make it six straight on Sunday night and prove they have LSU's number following last season's opening night nail-biter.

Since 2005, in Top 10 matchups the team getting +50% of bets has gone 91-129-3 (41%) ATS per Action Network's Bet Labs. As of the time of this publishing, BetMGM reports that 71% of the bets are on the LSU Tigers, while making up only 62% of the total handle. On the other side, FSU is getting 29% of the bets but 38% of the money, meaning larger wagers are coming in on the Seminoles ahead of the clash.

Final score prediction: FSU 30, LSU 27