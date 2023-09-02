The college football season is here and the game of the week will arrive on Sunday night as the #5 LSU Tigers head to Orlando for a neutral site showdown with the #8 Florida State Seminoles. Let's check out our college football odds series where our LSU-Florida State prediction and pick will be made.

Year one under head coach Brian Kelly certainly got off to a rockier start than expected in Baton Rouge, but the Tigers recovered nicely near the end of the season by reeling off five-straight victories and clinching a berth in the SEC Championship game. Although 2022 ended with back-to-back losses to finish at 9-4, there is a reason why the LSU Tigers enter the new season as a top-five squad.

Not only is LSU coming into this one with a whole lotta hype, but many are projecting Florida State to be THAT team that takes the biggest step forward this fall. A year ago, the Seminoles downed the Tigers in nail-biting fashion and were looking to use that to springboard their season, but a mid-season three-game losing skid eliminated any national prowess that FSU could achieve in 2o22. Nevertheless, this is a revamped squad with plenty of talent. Can head coach Mike Norvell put his team on the map with back-to-back wins over the Tigers?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-Florida State Odds

LSU: -1.5 (-120)

Florida State: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida State

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread

After a decade-plus tenure at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly made a statement move by deciding to accept a gig as LSU's main man at the helm prior to the 2022 season. A 4-2 start last fall led to many passionate Tigers fans voicing their boisterous displeasure, but the Tigers rebounded in impressive fashion with five-straight victories including a topping of #6 Alabama which is a huge deal. Even more so, this program is feeling good especially following a 63-7 beatdown of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

All in all, the loss to the Seminoles in 2022 will no doubt be fresh on the mind of returning players and this coaching staff which should provide plenty of motivation. Not only should the Tigers come out fiery, but all eyes will be on QB Jayden Daniels. Following a few seasons under center at Arizona State, Daniels made the leap to the SEC and provided more than few sparks last season on the way to 28 total touchdowns and only three interceptions thrown in the air. Now entering his fifth and final season at the college level, the sky is the limit for this dual-threat field general and his electric play style. Furthermore, he will be the main reason why the Tigers cover the spread in the Sunshine State.

Besides, a game of this magnitude could come down to coaching, and with more experience under his belt than Norvell, the Tigers have a slight edge schematically.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Yes, this offense is no joke, but this version of the Florida State Seminoles may be the most well-rounded squad that they've put together since Jimbo Fisher had this program absolutely humming in the early-to-mid 2010s.

One of the biggest things that standout compared to last year is the sheer depth, size, and strength within the trenches. More specifically, this defensive line is scary and horrifying for opposing offensive lines. The leader of this group comes in the form of NFL prospect Jared Verse and a trio of transfers including Braden Fiske from Western Michigan. Undoubtedly, this is a talented room that can swallow up running games and get a whole lot of pressure of the quarterback which should give an edge to the Seminoles in many games this fall.

Obviously enough, the name of the game one football is at quarterback, and the Seminoles surely have themselves a diaper dandy. While QB Jordan Travis already introduced himself to the college football world last season, being a Heisman finalist by the end of the year is not out of the question. An accurate passer along with a slippery style of play when escaping the pocket, LSU is surely going to have their hands full in the secondary in attempting to cover the FSU wideouts for an extended amount of time with Travis extending plays. All things considered, the Seminoles will ride the right arm of Travis in an attempt to cover the spread and beat LSU once again.

Final LSU-Florida State Prediction & Pick

These are the types of games that make college football so special! With this Week 1 top-ten matchup expected to be an absolute thriller, the fact that this contest will be played in the state of Florida at the “neutral” site of Orlando will be huge in FSU's chances to cover. With the Seminole fans rocking the stadium, this will prove to be a deciding advantage in what should be a toss-up of a game.

Final LSU-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State +1.5 (-102)