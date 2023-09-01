The biggest game of the college football week one slate is almost here as LSU football and Florida State football will do battle on Sunday in the Camping World Kickoff. This game is expected to be a thriller after last year's epic LSU-Florida State season opener, and it is one of the biggest games of the season for both teams. The Tigers come in as slight favorites over the Noles, as the line currently favors LSU by two. Here is all the information you need to know regarding how to watch the LSU-Florida State matchup.

When and where?

Both teams will leave home for this one as this is neutral site battle at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The unique week one slate features three games on Sunday September 3rd, and this one of them. The game will kick off at 7:30 ET.

How to watch?

The game is on TV and will be aired on ABC. The game can also be streamed using Fubo.

*Watch LSU vs. Florida State live with fuboTV. (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LSU vs. Florida State storylines

This is a game that has been talked about all offseason, and fans across the country have been waiting for this battle ever since these two teams played last year. Because of how last year's clash between LSU and Florida State went, and due to the high expectations both teams have this season, this is one that the entire college football world will have their eyes on.

Last season, these two teams played in week one as well, and it was one of the best finishes to a game that we saw all season. LSU was set to get the football back down seven with a little over a minute remaining, but a muffed punt appeared to ruin their chances of completing the comeback. Florida State had the ball up seven, it was first and goal, and time was almost up. Then the Seminoles fumbled. LSU got the ball back with a miracle and drove the ball 99 yards in one minute and scored a touchdown on the final play of the game. It looked like the game was going to OT, but Florida State blocked the extra point to seal the victory. Pure chaos.

We can only hope that this year's game is half as entertaining as that. One big difference this year is how good both of these teams are expected to be this season. Last year, both the Tigers and Seminoles weren't expected to be all that good. This year, however, both teams come into the game ranked top 10. LSU is #5 in the country and Florida State is #8. Both of these teams have goals of winning a conference championship and making it into the College Football Playoff, and the winner of this one is going to be feeling real good. The loser, however, will likely need to win out the rest of the way to have a shot at the CFP.

Another exciting part of this game is the QB matchup. Jayden Daniels is back for LSU and Jordan Travis is back for Florida State, and both had great seasons last year. These two guys are expected to have big years, and the two of them going up against each other is going to be must-watch television.

The time is almost here to see LSU take on Florida State, and it is sure to provide a lot of entertainment to college football fans.