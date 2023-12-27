Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead amid his illegal drug use investigation.

Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead on December 27. He was amidst an investigation for illegal drug use.

A decorated actor

On December 27, Lee was found dead in a Seoul park. His body was in a car at this park, and NBC News reports that there was a “charcoal briquette” in the car's passenger seat. Officials are calling it an apparent suicide.

Recently, Lee had been entangled in a controversy surrounding illegal drug use. He has partaken in police questioning three times, Reuters noted, with one session this past weekend lasting over 19 hours. Reportedly, Lee claims that he was “tricked” into taking the drugs by the bar's hostess.

In Parasite, Lee Sun-kyun played Park Dong-ik, the man of the wealthy family's house in the film. The film follows a poor family that slowly entrenches themselves in the lives of a wealthy family. One by one, they slowly begin working for the wealthy family, completely unbeknownst to the wealthy family that they are all related. It becomes a tightrope act as the stakes continue to rise.

Parasite was a huge success for direct0r Bong Joon-ho, who was already established thanks to his films The Host, Memories of Murder, Snowpiercer, and Okja. This film, however, garnered him acclaim in the United States.

The film won several high-profile awards. In fact, it became the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. At the Oscars, it was a huge winner. Nominated for six awards, it took home four including Best Director for Bong Joon-ho and Best Picture.