The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie film is here, and it’s everything you’d imagine from a live-action Barbie film full of hot pink, bravado, and… John Cena?

The trailer opens with our titular Barbie doll (played by Margot Robbie) as The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun” plays in the background. The rest of the trailer shows the competitive nature of the various Kens — more specifically Ryan Gosling Simu Liu’s Kens — as they fight for Barbie’s eye. Being that Barbie dolls are for kids, however, the characters in the film retain that same innocence (Barbie misunderstands Ken’s suggestion of staying over her place).

While you can’t see him in the trailer (pun intended), the 16-time WWE World Champion’s name is featured amongst the long ensemble list in the middle of the trailer between Sharon Rooney and Kingsley Ben-Adir. His role is unknown, but it’s not hard to imagine his role being similar to his in Sisters, and who knows — maybe he’ll even be involved in some beaching off. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Cena’s in Barbie, however, as Robbie has said in interviews with Chris Van Vliet that she’s a fan of Cena’s WWE work (at least he’s safe from Austin Theory in Barbie).

Some other notable names in the ensemble that may or may not be able to be seen in the trailer include Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, and Emerald Fennell.

Also just in time for the trailer are a slew of character posters that singles out all of the variants and different characters. You can see them all below thanks to Rotten Tomatoes’ tweet.

All-new character posters for #Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, and more. pic.twitter.com/vs2sE0RsbM — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2023

Barbie marks the first directorial effort for Gerwig since her Academy Award-nominated Little Women adaptation. Her previous film, Lady Bird, also was nominated for several Academy Awards. Here’s hoping that Barbie can continue that streak she has been on. As an actor, Gerwig has been a little more selective in her roles as of late, most recently appearing in White Noise — directed by her partner Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote Barbie with her — as Babette opposite Adam Driver. White Noise was an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name and made its festival run before being released on Netflix on December 30, 2022.

Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21.