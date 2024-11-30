The annual Bayou Classic rivalry matchup between Southern University and Grambling State University always brings out the stars and this year rapper Boosie Badazz made an appearance to perform a slew of hits alongside the Human Jukebox. After the Human Jukebox brought out Fantasia to perform last year, many in the HBCU community anticipated who would be the next musical guest to participate in the halftime show, if there would be any at all. It appears as if Boosie answered the call, which made a lot of sense given his stature in the state of Louisiana and how important his songs are to the culture of HBCU life.

Boosie Badazz is a southern hip-hop legend born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the home of Southern University. He rose to prominence in the late 2000s for his work with Webbie on songs such as “Independent” and “Wipe Me Down (Remix)”. He also had a thriving solo career, releasing songs such as “Set It Off”. He performed all three songs as the Human Jukebox performed the instrumentation, making for an unforgettable moment that encapsulated the brilliance of HBCU culture.

The Bayou Classic is one of the preeminent events in HBCU culture, existing as a showcase of the pageantry of HBCU football. The Bayou Classic was created in 1974 and pits the Southern University Jaguars and Grambling State University Tigers against each other every Thanksgiving weekend. The game gained national exposure when NBC began broadcasting it in 1991. After 2014, NBC aired the game on the now-defunct NBC Sports Network but has since returned to broadcasting it on network television to a broad audience during College Football Rivalry Weekend.

Many of the matchups have been for the SWAC West division title, as both teams have a championship pedigree winning multiple SWAC Championships and Grambling clinching a bid to the Celebration Bowl in 2016 and 2017. This year, Southern University entered the matchup already winning the West division and clinching their spot in the SWAC Championship against the Jackson State Tigers, another bitter in-conference rivalry.

Southern showcased cultural excellence alongside Boosie but also football domination on the field as they beat Grambling State 24-14.