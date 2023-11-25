R&B singer Fantasia will be performing during halftime of the 50th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday.

Brace yourselves, Bayou Classic fam! 🔥 The QUEEN herself, Fantasia, is bringing that fire to the 50th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show presented by Coca-Cola! 🙌 Get ready for a performance that's gonna have the whole city talkin'! #BayouClassic50 #ExperienceThePower pic.twitter.com/WwKkbW9v2r — 50th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) November 24, 2023

Fantasia being a part of the Bayou Classic festivities this year is fitting. She made headlines earlier this Spring for enrolling at Central State University. Her enrollment at Central State followed her reveal as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated in November 2022.

“PSA: I AM OFFICIALLY ENROLLED AS A STUDENT @centralstate87!!! I want to thank everyone who was apart of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule. Special thanks to my Sorors ??? @nataliemichelleturner @dbrown189 for connecting me with the amazing staff at Central State,” she said in her Instagram post announcing that she'd be attending Central State.

The Bayou Classic is a fixture in the HBCU Community. The game was started in 1974, and it is one of the most attended events in HBCU football and is broadcast on NBC. The game will feature Southern University, following the firing of head coach Eric Dooley, and a Grambling squad led by former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.

The Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling University will take place on Saturday at 2 PM EST.