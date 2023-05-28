Borussia Dortmund could make a move for French midfielder Enzo Le Fee in the summer. The Bundesliga giants have identified him as a replacement for Jude Bellingham in the summer. Dortmund narrowly lost the Bundesliga title on the final day to Bayern Munich and is already considering planning for next season.

According to the reports from BILD, Lee Fee is one of the main targets for Borussia Dortmund this summer. They are aware of Bellingham’s situation. The England International has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid in the summer. If Bellingham leaves the Bundesliga giants, they will look to replace him instantly, and Lee Fee is one of the names on the transfer list.

There are also reports that Dortmund would sign two players with the potential departure of Bellingham. One would be an attacking midfielder, and one would be a defensive midfielder. Hence, they are also linked with a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the upcoming window.

Le Fee has enjoyed a fantastic season in the French Ligue 1 with FC Lorient. The French defender has made 33 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists. He has one more year left on his contract with the Ligue 1 club. It is also reported that Borussia Dortmund could face competition from Napoli and Brighton for the signature of the 23-year-old.

Le Fee is an expressive midfielder who can play multiple roles and adapt to various systems. His performances for FC Lorient this season has drawn comparisons with Thiago Alcantara and Marco Verratti.