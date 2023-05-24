German defender Mats Hummels is set to extend his contract at Borussia Dortmund this summer. The World Cup winner has been massively important to the German club this season as they are on the cusp of dethroning Bayern Munich as the new Bundesliga champions.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund are confident that the 34-year-old will extend his contract soon. Talks are progressing well and are reportedly in the final stages. There is a huge belief within the club that the World Cup winner will put pen to paper in the coming weeks.

Initially, it was reported that Hummels was given a one-year deal to stay at the club. Sebastian Kehl reported that everyone within the club wanted the 34-year-old to stay with the Bundesliga league leaders for one more season. Dortmund know they will likely let go of Jude Bellingham on a big-money move this season. Hence, they cannot afford to allow too many big players to leave the club this summer.

Hummels spent seven years at the Signal Iduna Park before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2016. He returned to the club in the 2019 summer window and has been the focal point of their defense ever since. The 34-year-old has delivered some outstanding performances for Borussia Dortmund this season. He was magnificent in the first half of the season and has come up with some crucial performances in the last few weeks for the Black and Yellows.

The former Bayern Munich man will hope to secure a sixth Bundesliga title this week as they hold a two-point lead against Bayern going into the season’s final game. It is also said that Dortmund’s fate on the final day of this Bundesliga campaign can also prove pivotal in Hummels’ future at the club.