Borussia Dortmund, currently sitting fourth in the Bundesliga, remains unbeaten but is eager to strengthen their squad as they chase the title. The club is eyeing a reunion with Jadon Sancho, who has been on the fringes at Manchester United after a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are open to a permanent transfer, but a loan move is more likely, contingent on financial arrangements. Sancho is reportedly willing to consider a salary cut to facilitate the transfer.

Dortmund's interest in Sancho coincides with their readiness to loan out some current forwards to create room for the 23-year-old English winger. Youssoufa Moukoko, seeking more regular playing time, is among the candidates available for loan. According to reports from 90min, another potential loanee is the promising England youth star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has started just two league games this season and needs more playing time.

Notably, both Sancho and Bynoe-Gittens share the same agents, which could expedite the negotiations and make a potential reunion even more appealing. Dortmund is inclined to consider only a loan move for Bynoe-Gittens, who recently signed a long-term contract with the club. While the 19-year-old could potentially move abroad, with England as a likely destination, a loan within the Bundesliga seems to be the primary option.

While Dortmund's pursuit of Sancho is promising, it's far from a done deal. Other German clubs, as well as clubs from Italy, Spain, and England, are expressing interest. Additionally, Saudi Arabian officials, who previously pursued Sancho, are expected to rekindle their interest. The coming months will be filled with negotiations and anticipation as Borussia Dortmund looks to bolster its squad and make a significant push in the Bundesliga title race.