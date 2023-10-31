Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing criticism from both fans and former players for his handling of Jadon Sancho, reported by GOAL. The £72 million winger has found himself sidelined and excluded from first-team action, leading to concerns among supporters and football pundits alike.

Sancho's exclusion from the squad, notably in the match against Arsenal which United lost 3-1, raised eyebrows. The player himself took to Instagram to deny allegations of subpar training performances, accusing the manager of making him a ‘scapegoat' for the team's struggles. Since then, Sancho has been banned from using senior team facilities, with his food delivered separately.

Former United player Louis Saha expressed his concerns, stating, “The Sancho situation could have been handled better. The manager needs to help him. Ten Hag has to put his ego aside now. This treatment is not right; it looks like the manager is trying to get revenge to show he has the power.”

Saha's criticism extended to the lackluster performance in the Manchester derby, where United suffered a 3-0 defeat against their rivals. He emphasized the importance of Ten Hag recognizing his mistakes and the need for the team to show fight, especially in crucial games.

There are growing concerns among fans, with some speculating that Jadon Sancho might be sold during the January transfer window due to the ongoing issues. As United prepare for their Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United, the spotlight remains on Erik ten Hag's decisions and their impact on the team's performance. Supporters are eagerly awaiting positive changes that can reignite the team's spirit and bring back the much-needed energy and aggression on the field.