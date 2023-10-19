It appears the Jadon Sancho era at Manchester United may be over.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that Sancho either has to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag for taking their feud public after he was dropped from the squad or else he'll be forced to leave in the January transfer window. Well, the Englishman is evidently choosing the latter.

Speaking Thursday on Youtube, Romano revealed that Sancho wasn't a part of the Red Devils' team photoshoot, pointing towards his exit in the new year.

Via United Faithfuls:

“Jadon Sancho was NOT part of the team photo shoot today. The expectation at Man Utd is now very clear, and it is for Sancho to LEAVE the club in January.”

What a brutal ending to a miserable stint in Manchester. Sancho signed with the club for a whopping €85 million in 2021 after proving to be one of the best young players in the world at Borussia Dortmund, even stealing Christian Pulisic's spot and forcing the American out.

But, like many players in the past, Sancho hasn't been able to adapt to life at Man United. He scored just three goals in his debut campaign before bagging six last term. In 2023-24 however, the winger has only made three appearances without a single goal or assist.

ten Hag criticized his performances in training and said that was the reason Sancho was excluded from the matchday squad in September. Sancho took it to heart and fired back at his gaffer online, creating a massive stir that has only become worse since. He's been practicing with the U18s as a result.

Senior members of the club have even urged Sancho to apologize as reported by The Guardian, but he refuses. The 23-year-old could simply resolve the entire situation with a sorry.

Instead, he'll likely be in a new shirt once January rolls around and it will probably be anywhere but England.