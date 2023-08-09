Borussia Dortmund‘s CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has dispelled rumors regarding negotiations between the club and Ajax for Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, reported by goal.com. Recent reports had indicated that Dortmund was in advanced talks for Alvarez's transfer, but Watzke clarified that the club was never as close to a deal as the media had suggested.

Alvarez, a highly regarded player at Ajax, had been linked with a move to Dortmund. However, the club reportedly pulled out of negotiations, citing Ajax's asking price of €45 million as a reason for their decision. Despite claims that Dortmund had even agreed to personal terms with Alvarez, Watzke emphasized that the club had alternatives in mind and had not engaged in discussions with Ajax.

Watzke told Sport Bild, “In terms of Álvarez, we were never as far as the media reported. There were never any negotiations with Ajax Amsterdam about him. If we were on the verge of a transfer, Ajax would certainly have heard from us. There were alternatives A, B, and C.”

While Dortmund appeared to have had interest in Alvarez, they ultimately secured the services of Marcel Sabitzer from Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. The midfielder completed a €19 million move to Dortmund on a four-year contract.

As for Edson Alvarez, recent reports suggest that he is close to joining English Premier League side West Ham. The Hammers are said to have agreed to a £32 million deal for the Mexican midfielder, with a five-year contract on the table. Alvarez's potential move to West Ham is seen as a replacement for Declan Rice, who recently made a high-profile switch to Arsenal.