Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is linked with a move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are reportedly receiving competition from Chelsea for the signature of the 22-year-old.

According to the reports from the Express, Sven Mislintat can be influential in deciding the fate of Kudus this summer. He was previously the chief of Arsenal and now works as a technical director at Ajax. The Gunners have already worked with Ajax to secure the deal of Jurrien Timber. Now, they could return to the negotiations table for the purchase of Kudus.

Arsenal’s 2022/23 Premier League season ended up in a heartbreak. After being top of the table for most of the season, the Gunners fell short to Manchester City by five points. Defeats to Pep Guardiola’s men, Nottingham Forest and Brighton hampered arguably their finest Premier League season since 2004.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta understands he needs the best squad depth to close the gap on his past employees. The Premier League runner-ups have shown their ambition this summer by adding Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice. However, Edu and Arteta are working on bringing new faces to the Emirates Stadium.

Ghana midfielder Kudus has been one of the best midfielders at Ajax. He has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 84 games for the Dutch giants. The 22-year-old scored four Champions League goals last season and was an influential member of the Ajax team that won two Eredivisie titles. The former Dutch champions value Kudus around £40m. It remains to be seen if Arsenal match Ajax's demands.