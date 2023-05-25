The Boston Celtics are down in the Eastern Conference Finals, but not out. Although they trail the Miami Heat 3-1 in the series, the Green Team showed some life following a season-saving Game 4 win. As elimination dawns once again, it’s time for some Celtics Game 5 predictions.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played better, center Al Horford hit critical 3-pointers and the team defense was the best it’s been all series. All of these Game 4 features are positive signs for the C’s; the question is if they can manage them again at home in Game 5.

While TD Garden should be a place of comfort for the Celtics, it hasn’t been this postseason. During the 2023 playoffs, Boston is 4-5 at home and the Heat won both of the previous contests in Beantown. In order to stave off elimination, the C’s will need to play with the urgency they had in Game 4 and keep the crowd involved for a full 48 minutes.

Coming back from a 3-0 deficit has never been done in NBA history. However, before we can even discuss historic comebacks, the C’s first need to try and bring the series back to Miami. So, here are three bold Celtics predictions ahead of a must-win Game 5 showdown against the Miami Heat.

3. Grant Williams will score more than 10 points

Celtics forward Grant Williams had an underwhelming regular season, then sat for multiple games to start the playoffs despite being healthy. That trend has changed in the Eastern Conference Finals, and for good reason.

The fourth-year Celtic put up 14 points in less than 30 minutes during a 116-99 Game 4 victory. Plus, he hit four triples on Tuesday night, which was especially significant since most of the C’s could not buy a 3-pointer in the first three games of the series. While Tatum led the way in Game 4, the supporting cast was just as crucial.

Williams is coming off the bench and averaging less than 30 minutes per outing against the Miami Heat, yet scored nine points in Game 1 and 12 points in Game 3. With guard Malcolm Brogdon injured and not playing well as of late, Williams will have an opportunity to shine in Game 5 if he can hit his 3-pointers and make an impact on the defensive end.

Butler BLOCKED by Grant Williams 😮 pic.twitter.com/BZ0oYUczFc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2023

2. Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser get more than 10 minutes

With Brogdon struggling due to injury, there’s a chance Peyton Pritchard or Sam Hauser Celtic take some of his minutes in Game 5.

Malcolm Brogdon getting some shots up at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/HTBocAtBT1 — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) May 25, 2023

Pritchard played a surprise 12 minutes off the bench in Game 1, his most important playing time all season. The C’s need their 3-point shooting to be on in Game 5, and Pritchard could potentially help with that.

During garbage time of Game 3, Pritchard notched 12 points in 12 minutes and connected on one of his two 3-point attempts. It’s a small sample size, yet the Oregon native can get hot, meaning he might be worth a shot in Game 5 if the offense needs a spark.

Pritchard’s lack of size makes him imminently exploitable defensively, so Celtics wing Sam Hauser could get an opportunity instead. He’s 6-foot-7 and has played more than Pritchard, but has played only 13 minutes total in this series. Like Pritchard, Hauser can give a jolt to the team’s 3-point shooting if necessary—and has the crucial added bonus of not being a liability on defense.

Don’t be surprised if one of these benchwarmers gets a shot on Thursday night with Brogdon not at full-strength.

1. Celtics don’t hold Jimmy Butler under 30 points

Throughout the 2023 postseason, Jimmy Butler has shown that “Playoff Jimmy” isn’t a myth. In fact, the Miami star seems to play even better at TD Garden.

On the road in Games 1 and 2, he averaged 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. His numbers in Miami are also solid, but not quite what they were in Boston.

Given his road success and overall ability, Butler could easily go for 30 points or more in Game 5. And while that’d certainly be rough for the C’s, it doesn’t mean they’d necessarily lose. Butler dropped 29 points in Game 4, yet co-star Bam Adebayo only had 10 and the rest of the Heat cooled off a bit.

Butler is probably going to get his, yet as long as the Celtics limit his surrounding options, they have a fair shot. That being said, throwing Butler some more defensive pressure once in awhile isn’t a bad idea.

Regardless of who goes off for the Heat, Boston needs to channel its defensive energy from Game 4 and show up with the utmost effort to keep their season alive in Game 5.