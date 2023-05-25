After claiming their first win of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday evening to stave off a series sweep, the Boston Celtics head home for a Game 5 bout against the Miami Heat. The hope now is that they can claim their second win and, in turn, gain momentum in their effort to make this a competitive matchup again. In order to accomplish such a feat, however, Joe Mazzulla will need all hands on deck, and a recently surfaced video of hobbled Malcolm Brogdon will give fans hope that a fully intact unit will be available.

Thursday afternoon, with hours to spare before tip-off, the Celtics posted a short clip of the veteran guard hoisting up close-range shots at the team’s practice facility.

Good to see Malcolm Brogdon out at shootaround after reports about his right arm injury came out earlier today #BleedGreen #BeattheHeat #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7zYLdwC0mP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 25, 2023

This clip comes as a form of visual good news, as the 30-year-old has been oft listed on the league injury report throughout their current series against the Heat with a right arm ailment.

Though Malcolm Brogdon has yet to miss a game against Miami, the injury has certainly impacted his on-court productivity, as he’s posting mere averages of 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on just 35.3% shooting from the floor and 21.4% shooting from deep.

These numbers are drastically different from his Sixth Man of the Year-winning level of play, where he boasted impressive per-game averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 48.4% shooting from the field and 44.4% shooting from distance.

In order for the Celtics to push for a Game 6, they’ll need any and all active players to put their best foot forward for the team. This video of Malcolm Brogdon, coupled with his lacking presence on the latest injury report, seem to be signs that he’ll be ready to provide meaningful minutes during their upcoming do-or-die affair.

Now, the hope is he can produce at an efficient rate during said minutes.