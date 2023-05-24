Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

If Boston Celtics fans think that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are going to be discouraged following their Game 4 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals, then they are severely mistaken.

After all, if there is any team who knows very well how to respond to adversity, it’s the Heat.

Butler proved as much in his postgame presser following the 116-99 shellacking they received from the Celtics on Tuesday. When asked how he and the Heat avoid getting too low following such a tough loss, the superstar forward that shared they simply take it with a smile on their faces.

“We gonna listen to some music, we gonna drink some beers… Finna go have some wine… We’re gonna smile, we’re gonna be in this thing together… And we’re gonna go get one on the road,” Butler said, per ClutchPoints Twitter.

That is definitely the kind of answer that Heat fans want to hear from their leader. They lost just one game, and it’s no reason to panic despite all the talks siding with the Celtics and how they have supposedly shift the momentum in their favor.

The Heat still lead the series 3-1, and it’s worth noting that they head back to TD Garden in Boston where they won then first two games of the East Finals with little competition. Sure, the Celtics might have gotten some confidence with their win, but as Jimmy Butler said as well, the loss should only fuel them and give them a sense of urgency.

As everyone should know by now, a motivated Heat team is the most difficult squad to beat.