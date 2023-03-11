Tyson Fury is putting his retirement on hold again.

The WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion has a tendency to retire after every fight these days, but retirements in boxing are like hotel stays — they are only temporary.

“The Gypsy King” will be back in the ring on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, England and according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, Fury will be facing Oleksandr Usyk in a unification title match.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are closing in on a deal for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight – planned for April 29 at London’s Wembley Stadium – after both sides notified the WBA that they have agreed to terms, president Gilberto Mendoza told ESPN. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 10, 2023

Fury released a video earlier Friday where he offered Usyk, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, a 70-30 purse split to fight him with the threat of him deducting 1% of the purse split for each day that it took Usyk to think about it.

It didn’t take Usyk long to answer.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist agreed to Fury’s terms with the request that he donate one million pounds to people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Tyson Fury (33-0-1) has been the lineal heavyweight champion since he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Since then Fury engaged in a memorable trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder, winning two of them by knockout, and most recently earning a 10th-round knockout over Derek Chisora on December 3, 2022, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Usyk (20-0) ran through the cruiserweight division upon turning pro in 2013 and moved up to heavyweight less than three years ago. He beat Chisora in his heavyweight debut and won his share of the heavyweight titles in a unanimous decision over Anthony Joshua in September 2021. Usyk beat Joshua again in Saudi Arabia on August 20, 2022. He has joined fellow Ukraine boxers Wladimir and Vital Klitschko and Vasily Lomachenko as part of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces in between training for fights.