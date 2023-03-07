We could be seeing real progress soon when it comes to finalizing a heavyweight title unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair are expected to collide in a long-awaited heavyweight boxing affair with a proposed date of April 29. Despite interest from the Middle East, the plan is to also host the fight in the United Kingdom according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren.

While Wembley Stadium is being tipped as a favorite to host the event, Warren revealed they were still waiting on an update as far as the venue was concerned.

“We’re still none the wiser, we’re still waiting for it to be done, it’s all coming to a head now, but it’s still not done,” Warren said, via Talksport.

As for why the negotiations were still taking so long, Warren chose not to discuss it further. However, he did provide the following nuggets of information, including his forecast that negotiations were unlikely to go beyond the week.

“You need the agreement of both boxers to make it happen and at the moment we haven’t got that, so that’s where we’re at,” Warren explained. “We’re working hard to make it happen. And, with the greatest respect, I didn’t ring talkSPORT to do an interview about it, you rang me.

“So, out of courtesy I’m telling you where we are, but I’m not going to be conducting negotiations at the moment they’re confidential between the two parties. But, I would say it’s not going to go past the end of this week that’s for sure because the proposed date is April 29.”

Hopefully, negotiations conclude with a fight that is official rather than Fury and Usyk going on to fight different opponents.

Tyson Fury last competed in December when he TKO’d Derek Chisora in their trilogy fight to retain his WBC heavyweight title. Usyk, meanwhile, defended his heavyweight titles after outpointing Anthony Joshua in their August rematch.