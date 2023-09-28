Jermell Charlo will have the biggest test of his boxing career Saturday against Canelo Alvarez, who is the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Charlo, who is 35-1-1 in his career with 19 knockouts, is moving up two weight classes to fight Alvarez. Charlo is the undisputed champion at junior middleweight (154 pounds).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Charlo's size difference is expected to be an issue for him in this fight. He will also not have the support of his brother, Jermall, who is reported to be going through personal issues.

Jermell spoke about what it will feel like without his brother at the fight. Via Boxing News 24/7:

“I guess I can say not having my rowdy ass brother around me,” Jermell said about his preparation. “My brother ain't been in camp. I ain't seen him, talk to him or nothing in this whole camp. I think that might have slowed me down as far as how rational I can be. So when he's getting ready for a fight, I'm loud, obnoxious, energy, intoxicated, whatever we want to call it, and having a good time waiting on him to fight.

“I felt like at this moment, it's my turn, and I just don't got that noise in my ear…I don't have no excuses. My brother is getting his life together.”

Jermall is the WBC middleweight champion. He has not fought in over two years.

Alvarez is 33 years old and is still considered the cash king of boxing. He has fought as high as light heavyweight (175 pounds) and previously held a world title there.