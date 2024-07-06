Boxer Ryan Garcia is responding to backlash about controversial comments he made in regard to race. Garcia is taking to social media to defend himself, after the World Boxing Council recently moved to expel the fighter.

“God knows my heart and how I would protect black children till the day I die,” Garcia posted. “I was speaking against black on black crime. They took everything out of context.” Garcia's full statement can be found at the link above.

Garcia's social media posts in recent days have created a stir. The fighter has been accused of racism, after making disparaging comments about the black community. The fighter used the n word in a post, and also made negative remarks about George Floyd. Floyd was a black man killed in 2020 during an altercation with a white police officer in Minnesota. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests about the treatment of black people in America.

Those social media posts resulted in Garcia being expelled on Thursday from the World Boxing Council. The council is an organization that promotes international professional boxing bouts. The move was a difficult blow to Garcia, who is trying to rehabilitate his image. Garcia is serving a suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission, after he tested positive for a banned substance.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement, per USA Today. “We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for (Garcia's) well being.”

Garcia's career may be in jeopardy

If the boxer is able to make a comeback, he may need to find new management. The fighter has been in hot water before, including an arrest for vandalism. Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, is distancing himself from the recent race comments.

“There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan's words in the strongest terms possible,” De La Hoya said, per ESPN. “I see that he has apologized, and that is a start – but it is only a start to earn back the trust and respect of those of us who have and continue to support him. We hope Ryan will use the time he has away from the sport to work through the issues he has publicly discussed. We stand ready to help in whatever we can.”

The boxer frequently talks about his views on his X account. Garcia is headed to rehab after this latest incident, he said. The fighter's family said in a statement that the boxer has struggled with his mental health. They say they plan to get him professional help.

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised,” the family's statement read, per ESPN. “Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”

Garcia is a very talented fighter and time will tell if he is able to make a comeback in the world of boxing.