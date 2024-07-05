The polarizing, outspoken boxer Ryan Garcia has gotten himself into more trouble and this could potentially end his boxing career for good. The president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman has expelled Garcia from any activity with the organization.

Things have started to go downhill for Ryan Garcia ever since his first positive drug test from the Devin Haney fight. From there he's taken a turn for the worse mentally getting in a ton of trouble outside the boxing ring. Not too long ago he was arrested for damaging a hotel in Beverly Hills before he got hit with a one-year suspension.

Garcia's B sample that he requested also came back positive for the same PED as the first test before and after the Devin Haney fight. He was then sentenced to a 1-year suspension and a $10,000 fine also forfeiting his $1.2 Million purse for the fight. Now, it has not gotten any better since then as Garcia has now publicly made some disgusting racial comments on the popular IOS app called Clubhouse.

This has prompted a ton of backlash for Ryan Garcia being called out by prominent black athletes for racist remarks, like former NBA champion Stephen Jackson.

Not only is he losing his fans after his outbursts but he is also on the verge of losing his boxing career as well. He will now not be able to fight for the WBC lightweight or any other title ever again nor will he be able to step foot inside a WBC boxing ring as well.

This could produce a snowball effect where other boxing promoters could follow suit and stand alongside the WBC and not allow those who discriminate against others to box under their banners. Garcia still has about 11 months left on his year-long suspension from boxing but it remains to be seen if he will have a boxing organization to box for once his suspension is up.

We know the saga of Ryan Garcia is never-ending so there will be a lot more to come, so stay tuned.