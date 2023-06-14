Teofimo Lopez is leaving the sport of boxing on top. He defeated Josh Taylor by unanimous decision Saturday and announced his retirement days later.

Lopez is the WBO and The Ring light welterweight champion and may come back if he is offered a nine-figure deal, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Lopez was reportedly in contact with lightweight Ryan Garcia, who lost a fight against Gervonta Davis by knockout. Lopez had a savage response to Garcia's request for a fight, per talkSPORT.com's Michael Benson:

“Ryan [direct messaged] me and everything, bro's desperate for a payday,” Lopez said. “He DM'd me after the Josh Taylor fight. I deleted it.”

Garcia made a lot of money from his fight with Davis. He could see a payday of nearly $5 million due to his 50 percent stake in pay-per-view numbers, according to Sportskeeda.

Lopez is expected to get $1.5 million plus pay-per-view money from his fight with Taylor, per DraftKings. Garcia seemed to make more than Lopez has at any point in his career in his fight versus Davis.

Teofimo Lopez is regarded as one of the sport's best up-and-coming fighters. His knockout power and celebrations in the ring gained publicity, pushing him to an opportunity to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBA, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles in Oct. 2020. Lopez won the fight and shot his career up.

Unfortunately for him, Lopez's career arc dipped when he lost to George Kambosos Jr. in Nov. 2021. He fought that bout with “pneumomediastinum,” which is excess air in his chest area.

If Lopez is done boxing, he will have finished with a 19-1 record (13 knockouts).