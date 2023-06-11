Retiring at the top of the mountain, riding off into the sunset, whatever you want to call it… Teofimo Lopez did it, defeating Josh Taylor to become the new WBO junior welterweight champion.

However, he had to address comments he made to his opponent along the way, as he promised to kill Taylor in the ring. In turn, Taylor told ESPN on Thursday that he would punish Lopez for remarks he found “completely distasteful” and promised to inflict “facial reconstruction” on the challenger.

Teofimo Lopez is THE NEW junior welterweight champion of the world 🏆🌎 #TaylorLopez pic.twitter.com/WZE9DOdxg8 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2023

Lopez would attempt to walk those comments back following a dominant win over Taylor, apologizing for the severity of the sentiment.

“I think I let my emotions get the best of me,” Lopez told Taylor in the ring after Saturday night's fight (h/t ESPN's Mike Coppinger). “I do not want to take your life. I want to you to go back to your family. I apologize as a man.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lopez wouldn't be the first boxer, let alone person, to let their emotions get the best of them in the heat of the moment.

However, considering the history of boxers that have died in the ring, they can't be taken lightly.

At least 1,604 boxers have died in the ring since 1890, per CNN's Ben Morse. When considering the inherent dangers already associated with the sport, it's important for boxers to be under control rather than motivated by bloodlust.

Nonetheless, Lopez has been nothing less than a standup individual since breaking onto the scene. He also could have died himself in a loss to George Kambosos Jr. two years ago. It's difficult to see those comments motivated by anything but his emotions and desire to bounce back after his recent struggles.

So, here's to retirement, and to The Takeover.