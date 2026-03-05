The boxing world is buzzing, and this time, the noise is impossible to ignore. David Benavidez, the uncrowned king of the super middleweight division, has dropped a bombshell that threatens to redefine Canelo Alvarez's legacy, claiming that a staggering $150 million offer was placed on the table for the most anticipated fight in boxing, only for Canelo to walk away from every single penny of it.

Let that number sink in. One hundred and fifty million dollars. An offer that would make most fighters, most people, sprint to the contract table without a second thought. And yet, according to Benavidez, the man widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet wanted no part of it.

David Benavidez says they offered Canelo $150 million to fight him, but he didn’t want it 😳 pic.twitter.com/HSko4gh5FR — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) March 5, 2026

“They offered Canelo $150 million and he didn't want it,” Benavidez said bluntly, his frustration barely concealed behind those piercing eyes that have haunted the division for years. “What more do I have to do?”

It's a fair question. The 27-year-old Benavidez has been knocking on the door of this mega-fight for years, building an unbeatable resume while the boxing public grew louder and louder in its demand for the matchup. He's undefeated, ferocious, and by all objective measures, the most dangerous opponent Canelo could face, and after a loss to Terence Crawford, he may not want to take another loss. The “Mexican Monster” has dismantled everyone put in front of him with a terrifying combination of power and pressure that no super middleweight has been able to solve, which is why he made the jump to light heavyweight.

So why won't Canelo fight him?

Article Continues Below

Camp Canelo has been characteristically tight-lipped, deflecting with talk of scheduling and negotiations, the usual smoke and mirrors that have surrounded this fight for years. But when a man reportedly turns down $150 million, explanations start sounding a lot like excuses.

Boxing has seen this story before. Fighters at the pinnacle of their careers carefully manage their legacies, cherry-picking opponents, protecting the remainder of their resumes that they have left. It's a business, of course, and nobody understands that better than Canelo's promotional team. But legacy is built in the fire, not around it.

Benavidez isn't just calling out Canelo anymore, he's exposing him. And whether you're a diehard fan of Saúl Canelo Alvarez or a casual observer, you have to ask yourself the same question that every boxing reporter, pundit, and fan is quietly whispering right now:

If Canelo truly isn't afraid, what on earth is he waiting for?

The offer was $150 million. The silence is deafening.