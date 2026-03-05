One of the most popular faces on the main roster, Chelsea Green currently finds herself out of action. After suffering an ankle injury during her Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Green has maintained her distance from in-ring action. She sustained the injury while battling Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on the Feb. 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Despite not wrestling, Green has regularly appeared on televised programming alongside Alba Fyre, in a wheelchair and a walking boot. Recently appearing on The Ghosts of Hollywood, Green opened up and addressed her ankle injury. Despite calling it “broken,” she shared a “good” update.

“My ankle, it’s broken. The inner ankle bone chipped and cracked. It’s very much broken. A lot of people are questioning that. I’m able to (put) weight there. I feel like we’re on a good trajectory to make a solid comeback,” Green said.

Previously, in an interview with Denise Salcedo during a WWE 2K26 media event, Green had commented on the severity and recovery phase of her injury. “I’m healing up much faster than I thought I would be. I’m out of the boot, but only for the fashion. I should not be out of the boot,” Green said. “I chipped my ankle, the side of it. So, it’s painful, [but] I feel like I got lucky. Like, in terms of a broken ankle, I feel like I got very, very, very lucky.”

Out of action for nearly a month now, there are currently no confirmed reports on Chelsea Green's return timeline except her own comments.