Boxing fans received rather unfortunate news on Friday night. Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in an Instagram post made on Friday. They released a brief statement on the life and passing of Foreman.

“Our hearts are broken,” the family wrote in the Instagram post. “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own,” the statement concludes.

George Foreman won a Gold medal in boxing at the 1968 Olympic Games. A few years later, the Texas native went on to face Joe Frazier for the Heavyweight Championship of the world. Foreman won that bout by knockout, claiming the title for the first time.

Foreman defended his belt twice before facing Muhammad Ali. The boxing icons faced off in the now famous “Rumble in the Jungle” in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ali won that bout, ending Foreman's reign at two defenses.

The Texas native walked away from boxing in 1977 and became an ordained minister. However, he returned to the sport in 1987. He claimed the Heavyweight Championship again in 1994 at the age of 45. This made him the oldest Heavyweight Champion ever. In fact, he remains the oldest Heavyweight Champion of all time.

George Foreman was one of the most iconic boxers of his time. And his body of work certainly left behind an incredible legacy in the ring. May Foreman's family and loved ones find peace and healing through this difficult time.