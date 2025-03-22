Jake Paul has his sights on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, calling out the British boxer on his podcast earlier in the week and proclaiming that he could beat him. Despite those ambitions, the polarizing 28-year-old is still finding time to reach a major milestone in his personal life.

He and his longtime girlfriend, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, are engaged. Paul revealed the news on Saturday. “Engaged to my baby best friend,” he posted on X, along with an image of him proposing on a balcony overlooking the water and mountains. A comma after the word “baby” might have been helpful, but Leerdam probably appreciates the sentiment all the same.

The Olympic silver medalist and YouTube star-turned-boxer have been linked since 2023 and can often be seen supporting one another at their respective events. Considering that Paul has pursued bouts with both Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua, one could assume that Leerdam's competitive drive has had a great influence on him. She is also a former world champion in single distance and sprinting.

Engaged to my baby best friend🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/ynorhXQ7Tp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Jake Paul and his family?

This is a busy time for the Paul family in general. Jake's brother Logan is gearing up for WrestleMania 41, where he is expected to collide with future Hall of Famer AJ Styles in Las Vegas, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium. Fans have long speculated that the Paul brothers will eventually join forces together in the WWE and compete as a tag team. For now, though, Jake Paul remains committed to boxing.

He defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson last November in a Netflix spectacle and has an 11-1 record overall, but the “The Problem Child” is still looking for a signature victory. While there were talks to set up a fight between Paul and Alvarez, the latter is seemingly moving on to the great Terence Crawford.

Meanwhile, Paul is now potentially pivoting to a showdown with Anthony Joshua. It remains to be seen if and when that matchup will take place, but he will have plenty going on in his life regardless. Since he is currently without an opponent, Paul might be tasked with carrying the bulk of the wedding planning responsibilities.

Jutta Leerdam, who just brought home a bronze medal in the women's 1000-meters at the 2025 World Speed Skating Single Distance Championships, will surely have a full plate with the Winter Olympics arriving in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo next February.