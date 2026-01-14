Social media influencer and part-time boxer KSI recently revealed the huge monetary offer he rejected to fight Jake Paul. The British star made his boxing debut in 2019 after beating Logan Paul by split decision. Soon after the match, a bout between KSI and Jake Paul was often discussed, which never became a reality.

Recently, speaking on Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the 32-year-old revealed that one of the prime reasons he took up boxing was to fight Jake Paul. Despite their chances of fighting each other, the bout kept getting delayed. Following this, KSI noted that he lost interest in fighting Jake Paul and rejected several lucrative monetary rewards to fight “The Problem Child.”

“I've been offered £20 million ($26.8 million) to fight Jake Paul, £30m ($40 million) to fight Jake Paul. These guys can't give me any amount of money to fight this guy.”

KSI reveals why he never fought Jake Paul in a boxing match

In the same podcast, KSI opened up more in detail about why his fight with Paul kept getting delayed. “When it comes to boxing, I'm done. My main goal when I got into the boxing ring again was to fight Jake Paul and build Misfits. I built Misfits, tried to fight Jake Paul time and time and time again, but there was excuse after excuse after excuse,” KSI said. “Instead of Tommy Fury, I was there ready to fight Jake Paul. I was ready, I was there. Let's go.”

“And instead, he fought Nate Diaz. And at that point, you know what, I had to fight Tommy Fury. I tried to build up again, to then try and fight Jake. Then he was just getting heavier and heavier and heavier, trying to move the goalposts when it comes to weight. Then it got to the point where I was like, ‘What am I doing, man?'”

Jake Paul last fought and lost to Anthony Joshua, ruling him out of action indefinitely, while KSI's last match dates to a 2023 loss against Tommy Fury.