While boxers are considered to be at a higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease due to the head trauma associated with the sport, Mike Tyson makes it clear he does not have it.

In a livestream, Jake Paul claimed that the heavyweight champion used ayahuasca and mushrooms to cure Tyson's “Parkinson's.”

“Toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so that he could come back and fight,” Paul said to YouTuber Adin Ross. “You smoke it. You smoke the frog venom. Toads from the Sonoran Desert in Mexico.”

Shortly after the video went viral, Tyson's team spoke to TMZ to debunk the rumor.

“Mike is happy and perfectly healthy,” the statement read. “He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness.”

Paul responded by quoting the post on X, writing, “Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f–k is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”

How Are Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Now?

Tyson and Paul are way past their boxing match last year and they reunited at President Donald Trump's inauguration party. Paul was holding Tyson on top of his shoulders as they both were dressed in tuxedos. “Best friends,” Paul captioned the short video at the time.

Their November 2024 fight was the most-streamed sporting event ever, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams worldwide.

Prior to the fight, Tyson was suffering from health issues which is why the fight was postponed to November. Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up over the summer. Shortly after the fight, Tyson shared what it meant to him to be able to fight still after such a long time out the ring.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote at the time on X.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he continued referencing the ulcer flare-up.

Almost a month after the Netflix fight he spoke about how the aftermath of it did not put him in a great space mentally.

“That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited,” Tyson said in a Dec. 9 interview with Covino & Rich on Fox Sports. “The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back … to living. [We were] training for it nine months.”

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little,” he said.

“I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing,” Tyson continued. “And that’s the last thing I remember.”

The heavyweight champion was active from 1985 to 2005 and his career included 58 professional fights with 50 of those he won.