The bright lights of Times Square are ready for boxing’s latest blockbuster as Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero successfully made weight for their highly anticipated welterweight clash, headlining a stacked DAZN pay-per-view card on Friday, May 2. Both fighters tip the scales just under the 147-pound limit, Garcia at 146.8 pounds and Romero at 146.6, clearing the final hurdle before fight night and setting the scene for a pivotal moment in their careers.

Ryan Garcia (146.8) vs. Rolly Romero (146.6)

Garcia’s Weight Saga: Redemption or Risk?

Ryan Garcia’s weigh-in was watched with particular scrutiny. The 26-year-old star, who boasts a 24-1 record with 20 knockouts, came into this fight under a cloud of controversy from his last outing. In April 2024, Garcia failed to make the 140-pound limit against Devin Haney, coming in 3.2 pounds overweight and paying a hefty $1.5 million penalty. That fight’s result, a majority decision win for Garcia, was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for Ostarine, resulting in a year-long suspension and a $1.2 million fine from the New York State Athletic Commission.

This time, Garcia appeared gaunt and drained at the weigh-in, reportedly seen in a sauna suit the night before as he sweated out the final pounds. The effort paid off, but the visual evidence of his struggle raised questions about how much the weight cut may affect his performance in the ring. Still, Garcia insisted that welterweight is the division where he feels most comfortable, telling reporters, “This is the weight class I belong in. This is the one I feel the most comfortable. So, excited to start my journey at 147”.

Rolly Romero: Confident and Comfortable at Welterweight

For Romero, the move to welterweight is a new chapter. The Las Vegas native, 29, enters the bout with a 16-2 record and 13 knockouts. Friday’s weigh-in marked the heaviest of his professional career, surpassing his previous high of 140¾ pounds. Despite the jump in weight, Romero appeared relaxed and energized, stating that the move up was “long overdue” and expressing confidence in his power at the new weight.

Romero, known for his brash personality and knockout power, downplayed any personal animosity in the buildup, saying, “It hasn’t been heated. I think it’s been pretty professional.” Yet, he didn’t shy away from making a bold prediction: “What are you envisioning? A knockout. A vicious knockout. It’s long overdue”.

Fatal Fury Fight Card: High Stakes for Haney, Ramirez, and Lopez

The Garcia-Romero main event headlines a triple-header featuring other top names. Devin Haney, coming off the overturned Garcia fight, weighed in at 143 pounds for his 144-pound catchweight bout against Jose Ramirez (143.8). Haney looked healthier than in previous outings, suggesting a more disciplined approach during his layoff. With talk of a potential Haney-Garcia rematch in October, both men face must-win scenarios to keep that lucrative bout alive.

CO-MAIN EVENT WEIGH IN 🇺🇸 Devin Haney 143

Devin Haney 143

Jose Ramirez 143.8

At super-lightweight, Teofimo Lopez (139.6) and Arnold Barboza Jr. (139.8) both made weight for their WBO title showdown. Lopez, ever the showman, donned a wrestling mask at the final press conference, though the stunt drew mixed reactions.

Fatal Fury: Times Square Weigh-In Results

Ryan Garcia 146.8

Rolly Romero 146.6

Devin Haney 143.0

Jose Ramirez 143.8

Teofimo Lopez 139.6

Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.8

The ceremonial weigh-in at Manhattan Center drew a crowd, with fans eager to witness history as boxing takes over Times Square. The energy was electric but professional, with both Garcia and Romero maintaining composure during their face-off. The magnitude of the event is not lost on either fighter, with Garcia expressing gratitude for the spotlight and Romero relishing the chance to perform on such a grand stage.

The fans are piling into the Manhattan Center for today's Times Square weigh-in!

As the city that never sleeps prepares for fight night, anticipation is at a fever pitch. Garcia’s ability to make weight-despite clear signs of struggle-adds intrigue to his performance, while Romero’s confidence at a new weight class sets the stage for fireworks. With the welterweight landscape wide open, Friday’s main event in Times Square has all the ingredients for a classic.