Welcome back to Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Listen, I know why you're here… you're looking for the latest Bracketology projections, and I don't want to delay you any further. Just keep in mind, that when the next update comes on the morning of Sunday March 10th, I'm going to be including a little something called “The One-Man NBA Selection Committee,” where I look at the landscape of the NBA and decide, as a one-man selection committee, what the best possible NBA postseason matchups would look like. It's a column I've run in the past that I'm happy to be running back again this year as part of your regularly scheduled Bracketology updates.

Speaking of the schedule, as you'll see, at the bottom of this page, I've included a few more details on what you can expect from each edition of Bracketology over the next ten days leading up to Selection Sunday.

Bracketology Bracket 

NCAA Tournament Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown 

Top Seeds: Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), Arizona Wildcats (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Atlantic 10 (2), Big 12 (9), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Pac-12 (2), SEC (7), WCC (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch 

Last Four Byes: Mississippi State, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Seton Hall

Last Four In: Villanova, Virginia, New Mexico, St. John's

First Four Out: Colorado, Providence, Wake Forest, Utah

Next Four Out: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Drake, Texas A&M

Next Five Alive: Memphis, UNLV, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Butler

Five Most Intriguing Games (March 7-9) 

Boise State at San Diego State – Fri. Mar. 8, 10:00 PM ET, FS1

Creighton at Villanova – Sat. Mar. 9, 2:30 PM ET, FOX

Kansas at Houston – Sat. Mar. 9, 4:00 PM ET, ESPN

Kentucky at Tennessee – Sat. Mar. 9, 4:00 PM ET, CBS

North Carolina at Duke – Sat. Mar. 9, 6:30 PM ET, ESPN

Conference Tournament Tip-Offs (March 7-9) 

Missouri Valley Conference (March 7-10)
-Top Seed: Indiana State
-2023 Champion: Drake

West Coast Conference (March 7-12)
-Top Seed: Saint Mary's
-2023 Champion: Gonzaga

Southern Conference (March 8-11)
-Top Seed: Samford
-2023 Champion: Furman

Coastal Athletic Association (March 8-12)
-Top Seed: Charleston
-2023 Champion: Charleston

Summit League (March 8-12)
-Top Seed: South Dakota State
-2023 Champion: Oral Roberts

Big Sky (March 9-13)
-Top Seed: Eastern Washington
-2023 Champion: Montana State

America East (March 9-16)
-Top Seed: Vermont
-2023 Champion: Vermont

Conference Tournament Conclusions (March 7-9) 

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament
-Championship Game: Sat. Mar. 9, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN 2

Championship Week Bracketology Schedule

Monday March 4th – Championship Week Part 1

Thursday March 7th – Championship Week Part 2

Sunday March 10th – Championship Week Part 3
-“The One-Man NBA Selection Committee”

Monday March 11th – Championship Week Part 4
-Major Conference Tournament Predictions

Thursday March 14th – Championship Week Part 5
-Who remains alive on the Bubble?

Saturday March 16th – Championship Week Part 6
-The Championship Week Saturday Entertainment Index

Sunday March 17th (AM) – Selection Sunday Part 1
-Sorting Through Saturday

Sunday March 17th (PM) – Selection Sunday Part 2
-The Final Bracketology Projections