Welcome back to Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Listen, I know why you're here… you're looking for the latest Bracketology projections, and I don't want to delay you any further. Just keep in mind, that when the next update comes on the morning of Sunday March 10th, I'm going to be including a little something called “The One-Man NBA Selection Committee,” where I look at the landscape of the NBA and decide, as a one-man selection committee, what the best possible NBA postseason matchups would look like. It's a column I've run in the past that I'm happy to be running back again this year as part of your regularly scheduled Bracketology updates.
Speaking of the schedule, as you'll see, at the bottom of this page, I've included a few more details on what you can expect from each edition of Bracketology over the next ten days leading up to Selection Sunday.
Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Purdue Boilermakers (Midwest Region), Connecticut Huskies (East Region), Houston Cougars (South Region), Arizona Wildcats (West Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Atlantic 10 (2), Big 12 (9), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Pac-12 (2), SEC (7), WCC (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Mississippi State, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Seton Hall
Last Four In: Villanova, Virginia, New Mexico, St. John's
First Four Out: Colorado, Providence, Wake Forest, Utah
Next Four Out: Iowa, Pittsburgh, Drake, Texas A&M
Next Five Alive: Memphis, UNLV, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Butler
Five Most Intriguing Games (March 7-9)
Boise State at San Diego State – Fri. Mar. 8, 10:00 PM ET, FS1
Creighton at Villanova – Sat. Mar. 9, 2:30 PM ET, FOX
Kansas at Houston – Sat. Mar. 9, 4:00 PM ET, ESPN
Kentucky at Tennessee – Sat. Mar. 9, 4:00 PM ET, CBS
North Carolina at Duke – Sat. Mar. 9, 6:30 PM ET, ESPN
Conference Tournament Tip-Offs (March 7-9)
Missouri Valley Conference (March 7-10)
-Top Seed: Indiana State
-2023 Champion: Drake
West Coast Conference (March 7-12)
-Top Seed: Saint Mary's
-2023 Champion: Gonzaga
Southern Conference (March 8-11)
-Top Seed: Samford
-2023 Champion: Furman
Coastal Athletic Association (March 8-12)
-Top Seed: Charleston
-2023 Champion: Charleston
Summit League (March 8-12)
-Top Seed: South Dakota State
-2023 Champion: Oral Roberts
Big Sky (March 9-13)
-Top Seed: Eastern Washington
-2023 Champion: Montana State
America East (March 9-16)
-Top Seed: Vermont
-2023 Champion: Vermont
Conference Tournament Conclusions (March 7-9)
Ohio Valley Conference Tournament
-Championship Game: Sat. Mar. 9, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN 2
Championship Week Bracketology Schedule
Monday March 4th – Championship Week Part 1
Thursday March 7th – Championship Week Part 2
Sunday March 10th – Championship Week Part 3
-“The One-Man NBA Selection Committee”
Monday March 11th – Championship Week Part 4
-Major Conference Tournament Predictions
Thursday March 14th – Championship Week Part 5
-Who remains alive on the Bubble?
Saturday March 16th – Championship Week Part 6
-The Championship Week Saturday Entertainment Index
Sunday March 17th (AM) – Selection Sunday Part 1
-Sorting Through Saturday
Sunday March 17th (PM) – Selection Sunday Part 2
-The Final Bracketology Projections