The college football transfer portal window opens on January 2, 2026. There should be plenty of solid players around the nation available, as teams will try to sign as many transfers as possible. Any program seeking an upgrade at quarterback is going to be excited once the window opens, as it appears Josh Hoover is planning to transfer out of TCU.

Hoover, who is a redshirt junior for the TCU Horned Frogs, is reportedly entering the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The three-year starter is likely to be the most experienced quarterback available in the transfer portal.

“NEWS: TCU quarterback Josh Hoover intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He projects to have the most passing yards, 9,629, and touchdown passes, 71, of any quarterback in the sport expected to return in 2026.”

Shortly after the news broke, Hoover released an official statement about his decision, per Thamel. In his statement, Josh Hoover thanked God, the TCU program, head coach Sonny Dykes, the rest of the coaching staff, and his teammates.

Josh Hoover led TCU to an 8-4 record this season, and the Horned Frogs are set to take on the No. 16 USC Trojans in the Alamo Bowl. In the 12 games he's played this campaign, Hoover has thrown for 3,472 passing yards and 29 touchdowns (career-high) while completing 65.9% of his pass attempts. He's also thrown a career-high 13 interceptions, which unfortunately leads the Big 12 Conference.

It's not known where Josh Hoover will play next season. As for the Horned Frogs, TCU may have to hit the transfer portal to find a replacement at quarterback.