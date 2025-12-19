It’s been an interesting week for Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua. After shredding the Detroit Lions for 189 total yards in LA’s playoff-clinching Week 15 win, Nacua courted controversy in a live stream with Adin Ross earlier this week.

During his appearance with Ross, the star receiver claimed concussions aren’t real and performed a dance that was deemed antisemitic. On top of that, Nacua also blasted NFL officials, which could cost him some cash.

“Puka Nacua is still dealing with the fallout from his controversial live stream appearance earlier this week,” Ian Rapoport said via NFL on Prime. “Puka ripped NFL refs saying they’re ‘the worst’ and they only want to get on TV. That is not allowed. Do not be surprised if he gets fined.”

Puka Nacua blasts NFL officials in controversial live stream

As if that wasn’t enough to deal with ahead of the Rams' pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua also has some family drama. The wideout’s older brother Samson Nacua was arrested over the weekend. The elder Nacua allegedly stole Lakers rookie Adou Thiero’s SUV in Los Angeles.

For his part, Puka apologized for performing a dance that was condemned as antisemitic. “When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua wrote in a statement. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

While it’s been a rough week off the field, Nacua has been exceptional on the field for the Rams. And Los Angeles will need him in a massive NFC West showdown with the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Davante Adams was officially ruled out for the divisional clash. Meaning Matthew Stafford will be leaning even more on his top receiver.