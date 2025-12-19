The Charlottes Hornets shook the building with one impactful moment. Early in the second quarter, Brandon Miller rose and delivered a thunderous poster over Hawks defender Vit Krejci, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. The play came after a Hawks turnover by Dyson Daniels, with Moussa Diabate firing a perfect outlet to Miller in stride. Krejci tried to contest. Miller finished anyway. Hard.

BRANDON MILLER WITH THE POSTER OVER VIT KREJCI 😱pic.twitter.com/JeZJSUqppz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The slam flipped the energy instantly. The Hornets surged ahead by seven right after the sequence and hasn’t looked back. The Hornets, entering at 8–18, are now playing with pace and confidence against the 15–12 Hawks. One dunk changed the tone. The game is still live, but the message is clear. Brandon Miller just announced himself again.

This article will be updated.