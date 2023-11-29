Bradley Cooper apparently wants a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory more than Oscars for his new film, Maestro.

Bradley Cooper would risk it all for a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win, including his Oscars hopes.

Philly special

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Cooper didn't even hesitate when asked about the Eagles winning a Super Bowl. Dubbed a “Sophie's Choice” by Stern, Cooper was asked if he'd rather win Best Director and Best Actor (with Carey Mulligan winning Best Actress) at the Oscars next year or have the Eagles win a Super Bowl, he chose the latter.

“Eagles Super Bowl victory,” Cooper said before Stern even finished his question.

While hilarious, it's amazing to see Cooper's dedication to his hometown team. He was born in Abington Township, Pennsylvania and is commonly seen at the games.

For reference, Cooper has never won an Oscar. He's been nominated for four acting Oscars for performances in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born. He has also gotten Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nominations for American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Joker, and Nightmare Alley as a producer.

A win in 2024 would be huge for Cooper, who's currently promoting his Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. He stars alongisde Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman in the biopic. Cooper also co-wrote, produced, and directed the film.

Some of Bradley Cooper's other recent acting credits include Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top team in the NFL with a 10-1 record. They are hot off an overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills and will have the San Fransisco 49ers coming to town on Sunday, December 3.