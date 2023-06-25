After a small slump, the Atlanta Braves are back to the dominant form we saw from them earlier this year. Behind the excellence of Ronald Acuna Jr and Ozzie Albies' move to the two-spot in the order, the team has been dominant against most of their opponents. After snapping the upstart Cincinnati Reds' winning streak, the team notched an offensive record never before seen in the history of the league, per OptaSTATS.

“Last 10 games for the @Braves' offense: 116 hits, 82 runs, 29 home runs, 11 stolen bases. No other team in MLB history has put up all of those numbers over a 10-game span.”

Two days ago, the Braves lost a heartbreaker to the Reds. Despite leading for most of the game, Atlanta lost in brutal fashion after giving up three runs during the eighth inning. On Saturday, it was once again a close game. This time around, though, it waas the Braves that came out on top of a one-run game.

Atlanta has been inarguably the best team in the National League by far. The usual powerhouses in the NL like the Dodgers and the Mets have been disappointing to varying levels so far. Meanwhile, teams like the Marlins, Reds, and Diamondbacks are parlaying their hot streaks into a sizeable advantage over their division rivals.

Atlanta will face the white-hot Reds one more time before facing the Twins and the Marlins each in a three-game series. With Sean Murphy still on the mend after an injury he suffered earlier, Atlanta has shown that it still has the firepower to beat teams up. We'll see how they'll fare against Minnesota and Miami.