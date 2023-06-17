It's crystal clear that Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr is one of the best in the big leagues and the definition of a five-tool player. He can truly do everything on the diamond and his latest accomplishment is a testament to just that.

Per ESPN Stats & Info:

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the 1st player in MLB history with 15 HR and 30 SB in the first 70 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/YBA4MRcbWh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2023

The first ever to reach 15 homers and 30 stolen bases in 70 games. That is ridiculously impressive. Acuna Jr went into Friday's matchup with the Colorado Rockies on 15 long balls and 29 swiped bags. He stole his 30th to make history.

The Venezuelan is having another fantastic campaign for the Braves, hitting .331 with the 15 bombs and 45 RBI. The outfielder is slugging .576 and has a .979 OPS. Acuna Jr is undoubtedly in the NL MVP conversation at the moment and a surefire All-Star.

In 2023, Ronald Acuna Jr is really taking advantage of his speed more. In 119 games last season, he had just 29 stolen bases and has already surpassed that number. His career-best is 37, which came in 2019. It sure looks like the 25-year-old will be hitting the 40-mark at the very least.

We're in a day and age where countless players are ridiculously athletic and can also hit balls 450+ feet. Acuna Jr is the perfect example and it's exactly why he's so valuable to this Atlanta team, who are the best team in the National League at the moment.

Acuna Jr currently ranks second in the NL in average, first in hits with 92, first in runs with 60, and of course first in stolen bases, too. His legacy grows with each passing day.