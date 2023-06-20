Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy tested out his injured hamstring on Tuesday in Philadelphia ahead of the Braves series with the Phillies.

Murphy did not play on Sunday and is not in the lineup on Tuesday. He said he is hopeful that he can continue to progress and avoid a stint on the injured list.

“We’ll see,” he said. “No promises on any day. But the way we’re progressing, hopefully I feel good enough soon.”

Murphy has been one of the best players in the league this season, his first with the Braves. He has a .287 average with a .920 OPS, 26 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs. He has helped the Braves secure a 4.5-game lead in the NL East with a 46-26 record, the best in the MLB.

Hamstring injuries are always tough to monitor but Murphy and the Braves will likely be cautious with his return. He is too valuable of a player to risk losing for a long period of time if he is rushed back too quickly and damages his hamstring more.

Murphy will also want to be healthy for the All-Star Game as he has a strong chance of being the starting catcher for the National League. He is leading all catchers in voting with 1.3 million.

Sean Murphy emerged as an All-Star catcher last season. He is breaking out into a perennial MVP candidate with his performance in 2023 with the Braves. Murphy is hopeful he will not have to serve IL time, but no final decision has been made yet by Atlanta.