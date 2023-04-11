Sean Murphy made his first significant mark in an Atlanta Braves uniform Monday night when he hit a walk-off home run to beat the Cincinnati Reds. It was Murphy’s first homer with the Braves, who acquired him in a three-team trade last December.

Though it’s been short-lived to this point, Murphy has reveled in his time with his new team.

“(It’s been) a blast. All these guys are so good. They’ve been welcoming, they’ve been awesome,” Murphy said. “I already feel like I’m part of the team and I just got here. I love it here.”

Murphy had just three hits in his first 20 at-bats with the Braves before having his best game of the young season on Monday. He went 3-for-5 with three extra-base hits, including his game-winning home run.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Murphy joined the Braves after spending parts of four seasons with the Oakland Athletics, who drafted him in 2016. With the A’s, Murphy won a Gold Glove Award in 2021 and was one of the best catchers in baseball in 2022.

Despite having 2022 all-star Travis d’Arnaud on the roster, the Braves snatched Murphy in the offseason to create arguably the best catching tandem in Major League Baseball. Atlanta put a ton of faith in Murphy, giving him a six-year contract extension before he put on a Braves uniform.

With d’Arnaud recently sidelined with a concussion, Murphy will be tasked with taking the bulk of the work behind the plate for at least the next week. The Braves were a dangerous team before they added Sean Murphy. He can make them the best team in baseball if he plays the way he has over the last two seasons.