Sean Murphy made his first significant mark in an Atlanta Braves uniform Monday night when he hit a walk-off home run to beat the Cincinnati Reds. It was Murphy’s first homer with the Braves, who acquired him in a three-team trade last December.

Though it’s been short-lived to this point, Murphy has reveled in his time with his new team.

“(It’s been) a blast. All these guys are so good. They’ve been welcoming, they’ve been awesome,” Murphy said. “I already feel like I’m part of the team and I just got here. I love it here.”

Murphy had just three hits in his first 20 at-bats with the Braves before having his best game of the young season on Monday. He went 3-for-5 with three extra-base hits, including his game-winning home run.

Murphy joined the Braves after spending parts of four seasons with the Oakland Athletics, who drafted him in 2016. With the A’s, Murphy won a Gold Glove Award in 2021 and was one of the best catchers in baseball in 2022.

Despite having 2022 all-star Travis d’Arnaud on the roster, the Braves snatched Murphy in the offseason to create arguably the best catching tandem in Major League Baseball. Atlanta put a ton of faith in Murphy, giving him a six-year contract extension before he put on a Braves uniform.

With d’Arnaud recently sidelined with a concussion, Murphy will be tasked with taking the bulk of the work behind the plate for at least the next week. The Braves were a dangerous team before they added Sean Murphy. He can make them the best team in baseball if he plays the way he has over the last two seasons.