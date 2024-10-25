For the Atlanta Braves, this offseason is not necessarily about making sweeping roster changes but rather implementing the necessary adjustments that can allow them to reclaim their offensive mojo in 2025. While injuries to stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II definitely lowered the club's ceiling, a key tweak to the hitting approach could be crucial.

Enter Tim Hyers. Atlanta is hiring the two-time World Series champion to be its new hitting coach, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Manager Brian Snitker hopes that Hyers' credentials translate to a rejuvenated lineup next season, as the goal of this franchise continues to be reigning atop the National League.

Following the dismissal of multiple Braves coaches, including long time hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, Snitker's staff was in need of a new strong presence in the clubhouse. Hyers, a former utility man who played parts of four seasons in the MLB, helped guide the offenses of the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers to titles in 2018 and 2023, respectively. The hallmark of those teams was a balanced lineup that could pummel pitchers in various ways.

Sound familiar? The 2021 Braves, which contain many of the same players who are still on the roster today, contained a solid mix of power and contact. Fans are fearful that the pendulum is swinging too far in one direction now, as slugging percentage and hard hit rate continue to be stressed around the sport. The two teams competing in the 2024 World Series undeniably embody that philosophy as well, but they are also maximizing their superstars. Even when healthy, that was not the case for Atlanta this season.

Braves need to regroup after uncharacteristic season

Aside from Marcell Ozuna (.302 batting average, 39 home runs and 104 RBIs), the Braves' top hitters did not meet their standard at the plate. Riley and Matt Olson were streaky and 2023 All-Star catcher Sean Murphy struggled profusely after returning from an oblique injury in May. Tim Hyers is being brought in to help the club formulate a more cohesive plan in the batter's box.

Combining his track record with a superbly talented crop of hitters is a scintillating formula that might be the championship tune-up the Braves are searching for this offseason. Despite the Rangers flopping in the 2024 campaign, they still received worthwhile production from rookie Wyatt Langford and utility man Josh Smith. A few guys vastly underachieved, just like in Atlanta.

Hyers and the Braves could both use this union to quickly reestablish themselves as undeniable forces in the industry once more.