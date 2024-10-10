In a stunning turn of events, the Atlanta Braves have decided to shake up their coaching staff following an unexpected early playoff exit. The team has dismissed hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes, and catching coach Sal Fasano, despite previous assurances from Braves management that no changes were anticipated. This decision marks a significant shift in the team's strategy as they look to address the issues that plagued their 2024 season.

“The Braves fired hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano, the team hasn't announced the moves but the coaches have been informed. Each was under contract with the Braves through 2025,” via David O'Brien on X, formerly Twitter.

The firings indicate a clear move away from continuity. O'Brien's choice of “fired” suggests that this was not a mutual decision but a necessary action taken by the team's leadership. The Braves, who under Seitzer's tenure saw their offense evolve into one of the majors' most formidable, experienced a sharp decline this year.

Braves look to improve after a disappointing 2024

After boasting a historically good slash line of .276/.344/.501 in 2023, their production plummeted to .243/.309/.415 in 2024, with team wOBA and wRC+ dropping to .315 and 100, respectively. This regression and injury challenges clearly forced the Braves' hand.

In the wake of these changes, the Braves have announced they will be hiring new hitting coaches but will not fill the catching coach position previously tailored for Fasano. This strategic pivot indicates a focused effort to revitalize the team's hitting approach while streamlining the coaching staff.

Braves legend Chipper Jones, who has too many commitments outside of baseball to consider a full-time return to the dugout, is one notable name already ruled out for the hitting coach position. This decision underscores the Braves' intention to bring fresh perspectives to their hitting strategy rather than relying on familiar faces.

“The Braves will replace the two hitting coaches but will not fill the catching-coach position, which was designed specifically for Fasano. And from those I've spoken to, Chipper Jones is not a candidate for one of the hitting-coach jobs, as he has a lot going on outside baseball,” via O'Brien on X.

Whoever steps into these roles will have considerable shoes to fill. Under Seitzer's guidance, the Braves' offense had been a powerhouse, consistently ranking in the top-10 league-wide until their recent slump. They will need to implement a philosophy that can rejuvenate a lineup still reeling from underperformance and align with broader organizational goals.

As the Braves turn the page on this chapter of their coaching history, the pressure will be on the new appointees to deliver immediate results. The direction they choose to take will be crucial in determining whether the Braves can bounce back from their 2024 disappointments and once again contend for the highest honors in baseball.