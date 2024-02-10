Fully acclimated to the Braves, Michael Harris II knows Atlanta has all the qualities necessary for a more than successful season.

The Atlanta Braves are building a roster set on competing for a World Series title in 2024. Michael Harris II has seen that growth firsthand and says the Braves are ready to take on the season head first.

Harris know that with the team Atlanta has cultivated, they'll have a target on their backs all throughout the season. But that same roster has come together as one, giving Harris confidence the Braves can get through any battle, via The MLB Network.

“(The team culture) is huge. It's a part of why we have so much fun and win at the same time,” Harris said. “It just makes us better as a team and keeps us loose to be able to play without a lot of pressure on us.”

The outfielder was born in Georgia and grew up close to the old Turner Field. Harris says the culture of Atlanta helped mold him into the person he is and that playing for the team he always rooted for gives him motivation to only improve.

Harris has certainly had a warm welcome to MLB over his first two seasons in the league. Across 252 games, Harris has hit .295 with 37 home runs, 121 RBI and 40 stolen bases. He was the 2022 Rookie of the Year.

If the Braves want to follow through with their lofty postseason goals, they'll need Michael Harris II to be at the top of his game. Fully acclimated to Atlanta, Harris now understands the team's chemistry and what it takes for the group to succeed. All eyes may be on the Braves, but Harris is ready to shine when the lights are the brightest.